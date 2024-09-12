Dealing with migrants at the border: CSU attacks ÖVP

Nehammer: "... then we will stand up against it ..."

Austria's Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) recently made it clear in the ORF TV duel with NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger: "The German federal government can at most invoke an emergency clause that exists in the EU Reception Directive. If it does so, Austria will do the same. I cannot allow the pressure to be dumped on Austria. If Germany starts to create a situation of uncertainty here through unconventional interpretations of the law, we will stand up against this and clearly protect our borders."