The “Ländle Apfel” in the face of climate change

Apples are not climate sinners

As much as climate change is a headache for fruit growers, the apple itself is not a climate offender. Quite the opposite, as Marcel Strauß, Managing Director of "Ländle Qualitätsprodukte Marketing GmbH", emphasizes: "The apple itself has a very small CO2 footprint, as the trees themselves also bind CO2. The biggest issue, apart from land use changes, is transportation, where regional apples unsurprisingly have significantly better values: one kilogram of 'Ländle apples' causes around 0.05 kilograms of CO2 emissions, while a national apple causes around twice as much. An apple grown outside of Europe has more than six times the emissions of 0.32 kilograms when transported by ship, and more than 300 times by plane."