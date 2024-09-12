Harvest time
The “Ländle Apfel” in the face of climate change
Vorarlberg's apple producers are feeling the negative effects of climate change. Nevertheless, this year's harvest is abundant.
On Wednesday, the Vorarlberg Chamber of Agriculture and "Ländle Qualitätsprodukte Marketing GmbH" held a press conference at Balottahof in Schlins - one of eight farms that grow apples with the "Ländle seal of quality" - to provide an outlook on this year's apple harvest. A good result is expected with around 450 tons of dessert apples and 115 tons of cider-quality apples.
The year did not go according to plan at all for the apple growers: "The apple blossom started extremely early again this year and caused us some sleepless nights due to the risk of frost. Fortunately, we were largely spared the frost, but had to contend with other weather challenges," reports Jens Blum, Chairman of ARGE Erwerbsobstbauern and Vorarlberg's largest "Ländle Apfel" producer.
Rain caused worry lines
The heavy rainfall in May was a particular cause for concern, as the wet weather also increases the risk of fungal infestation. Some fruit growers also had to contend with losses due to hail. It is therefore all the more pleasing that the harvest should still be very plentiful. The yield of 450 tons of dessert apples would be the third-best result in the past ten years.
The quality is also good, as Ulrich Höfert, fruit-growing advisor at the Vorarlberg Chamber of Agriculture, emphasizes: "Apples love varied temperatures, but not heat. Thanks to the reasonably normal temperatures in summer and the good water supply, the fruit this year is of good, firm quality and tends to be larger than in some other years."
Vorarlberg's most popular variety by far, the "Elstar", accounts for almost 40 percent of the harvest, with the "Topaz" in second place with around 14 percent. It is followed by the varieties "Boskoop" and "Jonagold", each accounting for around 11 percent of the harvest. At the same time, plantations are being established with new varieties such as the "Santana" apple for allergy sufferers, the organic "Natyra" apple and the particularly crunchy "Wurtwinning/WUR029" variety.
Apples are not climate sinners
As much as climate change is a headache for fruit growers, the apple itself is not a climate offender. Quite the opposite, as Marcel Strauß, Managing Director of "Ländle Qualitätsprodukte Marketing GmbH", emphasizes: "The apple itself has a very small CO2 footprint, as the trees themselves also bind CO2. The biggest issue, apart from land use changes, is transportation, where regional apples unsurprisingly have significantly better values: one kilogram of 'Ländle apples' causes around 0.05 kilograms of CO2 emissions, while a national apple causes around twice as much. An apple grown outside of Europe has more than six times the emissions of 0.32 kilograms when transported by ship, and more than 300 times by plane."
Even the frequently criticized storage in Vorarlberg has hardly any effect on CO2 emissions: "Ländle apples" are stored until May at the longest and therefore mainly in the cold season. This means that the footprint is still lower than that of imported goods.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.