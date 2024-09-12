32-year-old man charged
Teacher sent sex videos of himself to schoolgirls
A sex scandal is currently rocking a compulsory school in Lower Austria. A 32-year-old teacher is alleged to have filmed intimate videos of himself and then sent them to female pupils. He has confessed and has already been dismissed.
Shortly after the start of the school year, nothing is the same at this compulsory school. Just two days after introducing himself to the children, a teacher has to pack his bags again. He is alleged to have sent sex videos of himself.
An anonymous letter to the police started the disgusting case in Waidhofen an der Thaya. The man is accused of sending clips of himself performing sexually explicit acts. The 32-year-old's preferred target group: Former schoolgirls, all of whom are said to have not yet reached the age of 16.
The investigation was started immediately. The evidence was so clear from the videos that the teacher quickly confessed during questioning. In the meantime, the rumor mill was already churning in the district capital in the Waldviertel. There was even talk that he had secretly filmed schoolgirls in the shower. Even if this rumor remains unconfirmed, he quickly became a red rag among his fellow citizens. For example, he is said to have been loudly booed by parts of the audience at a soccer match in which the accused played.
Search for further victims
The serious allegations have forced the Education Directorate to take swift action. According to information from "Krone", the 32-year-old has not only been released from his duties until the facts of the case have been clarified, but has already been dismissed. Among other things, he will be charged with moral endangerment of persons under the age of 16. At the same time, the police are asking other victims to contact the Provincial Criminal Police Office on 059133/303333.
