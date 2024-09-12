Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

32-year-old man charged

Teacher sent sex videos of himself to schoolgirls

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 11:29

A sex scandal is currently rocking a compulsory school in Lower Austria. A 32-year-old teacher is alleged to have filmed intimate videos of himself and then sent them to female pupils. He has confessed and has already been dismissed.

comment0 Kommentare

Shortly after the start of the school year, nothing is the same at this compulsory school. Just two days after introducing himself to the children, a teacher has to pack his bags again. He is alleged to have sent sex videos of himself.

An anonymous letter to the police started the disgusting case in Waidhofen an der Thaya. The man is accused of sending clips of himself performing sexually explicit acts. The 32-year-old's preferred target group: Former schoolgirls, all of whom are said to have not yet reached the age of 16.

A scandal in a compulsory school shakes the town of Waidhofen an der Thaya. (Bild: P. Huber)
A scandal in a compulsory school shakes the town of Waidhofen an der Thaya.
(Bild: P. Huber)

The investigation was started immediately. The evidence was so clear from the videos that the teacher quickly confessed during questioning. In the meantime, the rumor mill was already churning in the district capital in the Waldviertel. There was even talk that he had secretly filmed schoolgirls in the shower. Even if this rumor remains unconfirmed, he quickly became a red rag among his fellow citizens. For example, he is said to have been loudly booed by parts of the audience at a soccer match in which the accused played.

Search for further victims
The serious allegations have forced the Education Directorate to take swift action. According to information from "Krone", the 32-year-old has not only been released from his duties until the facts of the case have been clarified, but has already been dismissed. Among other things, he will be charged with moral endangerment of persons under the age of 16. At the same time, the police are asking other victims to contact the Provincial Criminal Police Office on 059133/303333.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
René Denk
René Denk
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf