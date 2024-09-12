Teacher sent sex videos of himself to schoolgirls

The investigation was started immediately. The evidence was so clear from the videos that the teacher quickly confessed during questioning. In the meantime, the rumor mill was already churning in the district capital in the Waldviertel. There was even talk that he had secretly filmed schoolgirls in the shower. Even if this rumor remains unconfirmed, he quickly became a red rag among his fellow citizens. For example, he is said to have been loudly booed by parts of the audience at a soccer match in which the accused played.