Millions for Kiev
USA and Great Britain put together new package
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced further economic and humanitarian aid for Ukraine amounting to 717 million dollars (around 650 million euros). The economically ailing UK pledged even more - while Kiev announced a "plan for victory".
325 million dollars were to flow into the country's energy infrastructure, which had been severely damaged by the war, Blinken said at a press conference in Kiev on Wednesday. Great Britain would even contribute 600 million pounds (712 million euros).
This was announced by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who was also in Kiev. The USA is providing an additional 290 million dollars in humanitarian aid, including for the provision of clean drinking water, said Blinken. A further 102 million dollars will be used to finance demining work.
USA and Great Britain emphasize support
Blinken and Lammy traveled to Kiev on Wednesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky on further support in the defensive war against Russia. It was the fifth visit to Ukraine for the US Secretary of State since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.
"The UK's support continues", emphasized Lammy. 242 of the 600 million pounds in 2024/25 would be used for emergency humanitarian aid as well as the energy sector and to support reforms and reconstruction.
Kiev wants to present a "plan for victory"
Ukraine is still in a difficult military situation: Russian troops continue to advance on the logistically important city of Pokrovsk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk - despite the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the western Russian region of Kursk.
After receiving Blinken and Lammy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi described US support for his country as a decisive factor in repelling the Russian war of aggression.
"The plan for victory (...) depends mainly on the support of the United States. And on other partners," he said at a press conference. The plan, the details of which are to be presented before the planned second Ukraine peace conference, is aimed at "seriously strengthening Ukraine" and "forcing Russia to end the war".
Kiev has long been demanding to be allowed to use US and British weapons against targets on Russian territory.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
