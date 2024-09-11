Former Vice-President of the EU Parliament arrested

Czarnecki had already been investigated by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) in another case in 2020. During his time as a Member of the European Parliament, he had claimed a total of 203,167 euros in travel expenses between 2009 and 2013. At the instigation of OLAF, he had to repay 104,000 euros to the Parliament. However, the proceedings were passed on to the Polish public prosecutor's office and are now pending there. As Czarnecki lost his mandate in the most recent European elections, he is no longer protected by the immunity of MEPs.