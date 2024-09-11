ÖSV festival continues in South America

But just like in the first race, Feurstein attacked in the final, once again setting the fastest time in his run and pushing himself right to the top. In the end, Vinatzer was 0.12 seconds behind in second place, while Aerni was already 0.83 seconds behind in third. Feurstein also collected important FIS points, which could give him a slightly better starting number at the World Cup opener in Sölden.