Hallein serves as a gloomy backdrop for Altenberger’s film

From propaganda parades to executed personalities

What better historical backdrop than Hallein's old town? Filming took place on Tuesday at Schöndorferplatz, where the Nazis once held large propaganda parades. Filming continued on Wednesday in an inner courtyard. Molnarplatz is just around the corner from the film set: also fitting! Edmund Molnar, the son of a carpenter from Hallein, was executed by the Nazis in Berlin in 1944.