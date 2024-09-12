SPÖ agrees with government on work for asylum seekers

Asylum seekers in Salzburg should, as reported, be obliged to do community service. Whether this is even possible is to be examined. This was decided by the black-blue state government at a committee meeting of the Salzburg state parliament on Wednesday. Surprisingly, the SPÖ agreed to this. "We are not fundamentally against it and the motion is about examining whether it is possible," says party leader David Egger. In principle, the party is critical of it, especially as the organization should not be left to the municipalities and resources tied up as a result. "The state must manage this," says Egger. And: non-profit work must not lead to wage dumping.