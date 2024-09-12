After Arlberg vacation
Tip of nose bitten off: Briton on trial in Tyrol
A 50-year-old man from Leeds (Great Britain), who bit off the tip of his nose outside a restaurant in St. Anton during his skiing vacation in February 2024, pleaded "partially guilty" at Innsbruck Regional Court. The incident made headlines because the tip of his opponent's nose was missing afterwards.
Shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday, there were apparently tumultuous and extremely wild scenes in the well-known winter sports resort on the Arlberg: Two groups of British holidaymakers clashed violently. Fisticuffs, kicks and punches were followed by a serious bite that cost the defendant's opponent the tip of his nose.
"Previous history" was up for debate
As became clear during the trial on Wednesday, there had previously been an incident in a bar. "My friend suddenly stood in front of me with his face covered in blood and told me about assaults and violence," the defendant told Judge Andrea Wegscheider and the panel of lay judges.
I can't remember the kick or the bite.
Defendant with gaps in his memory
This was probably one of the reasons why everything escalated completely outside the pub. The accused pulled down a man from the "opposing" group, kicked him and finally bit him, causing him to lose part of the tip of his nose. "I can't remember the kick or the bite", the man said on the record, but admitted that "that's probably what happened", especially as a surveillance video clearly shows the scuffle.
He repeatedly denied that the bite had happened with the intention of seriously injuring his opponent.
32,000 euros claim for damages
In any case, this was "not at all in keeping with my usual manner", explained the Brit in tears. He was ashamed and regretted the crime "from the bottom of my heart", he also said to the victim, who was questioned as a witness and accepted his apology somewhat coolly, but nevertheless.
Independently of this, his representative raised eyebrows with a large sum that he demanded due to the injury and the aftermath: around 32,000 euros. The defense lawyer and victim, on the other hand, considered 5,000 euros - which was also handed over directly in cash on the spot - to be appropriate.
Trial adjourned indefinitely
The trial was finally adjourned without a specific date because the defendant's lawyer wanted to hear further witnesses to the crime. These had not come all the way from England to Tyrol on Wednesday.
