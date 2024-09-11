True "monster fires"
California: Wildfires continue to spread
Huge forest fires continue to spread in California. Three major fires in the US west coast state are currently either not under control or barely under control, as the fire protection authority Cal Fire recently reported.
In several districts in the south of the state, residents have now been asked to move out of the danger zone to safety. Roads have been closed in many places. The Los Angeles Times newspaper spoke of real "monster fires".
The Bridge Fire to the north-east of the Los Angeles metropolis had exploded more than eightfold within a few hours. According to the fire protection authority, the Bridge Fire is currently burning on almost 190 square kilometers of land.
Eleven firefighters already injured
Since the outbreak of the Line Fire in San Bernardino County last Thursday, a total of 13 people have been injured, including eleven firefighters, the newspaper reported. On Tuesday, flames from a fire that had been blazing since Monday reached the vicinity of an airfield about an hour's drive south of Los Angeles in Orange County.
The so-called Airport Fire (see video above) continues to spread, according to Calfire. More than 600 firefighters are working on the ground with support from the air. Officials have not yet revealed what sparked the Airport Fire.
Smoke greatly worsens air quality
The fires worsened the air quality in southern California, as the US broadcaster CBS reported with reference to the responsible control authority. As a result, the danger index has reached a threatening high far above an acceptable level.
Every year, forest fires cause great destruction to forests and residential areas in California. The past few days have been extremely hot in the region. In view of climate change, experts warn that fires are becoming more frequent and more destructive.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
