Musiala gone? This is Bayern’s transfer plan!

According to "Sport Bild", Bayern want to get serious about young stars Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) and Xavi Simons (loaned to RB Leipzig by PSG) next year and bring them to Munich. Which will be pretty expensive. According to the report, PSG are likely to demand a transfer fee of around 80 million euros for Simon. And a few months ago, Leverkusen boss Fernando Carro hinted that Wirtz would not be available for less than 150 million euros.