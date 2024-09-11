Exciting summer
Musiala gone? This is Bayern’s transfer plan!
The current season may have only just begun, but German record champions Bayern Munich apparently already have a transfer plan for the summer of 2025 in the drawer. Two young superstars are set to arrive, while one could leave the club.
According to the German newspaper "Sport Bild", Bayern are aiming to hold talks with Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane in the coming weeks. Musiala's contract expires in 2026 and Munich are keen to keep him - but will probably have to promote him to the club's big earners in order to convince him to stay.
Should Musiala decide against extending his contract, the attacking midfielder will leave the club next summer so that Bayern can still collect a transfer fee. Manchester City have already flirted with the 21-year-old on several occasions.
Leroy Sane's contract expires next summer. The record champions would like to keep the 28-year-old, but will probably offer him a reduced salary. It is highly questionable whether Sane will accept.
According to "Sport Bild", Bayern want to get serious about young stars Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) and Xavi Simons (loaned to RB Leipzig by PSG) next year and bring them to Munich. Which will be pretty expensive. According to the report, PSG are likely to demand a transfer fee of around 80 million euros for Simon. And a few months ago, Leverkusen boss Fernando Carro hinted that Wirtz would not be available for less than 150 million euros.
It's still a long way off, but it's already clear that the coming summer transfer window will be another exciting one for Bayern.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
