Dakota Johnson had a caffeine overdose on set
She is making her debut as a director at the Toronto International Film Festival with her short film "Loser Boy". And Dakota Johnson has now come out with a funny anecdote about how she believed that the new responsibility on set had given her wings.
She told Variety magazine that she suddenly had more energy and clarity than ever before: "I was so incredibly creative and inspired that at times I didn't sleep at all - and yet I was wide awake." Until she found out the truth behind her new creative superpower: a caffeine club that would have brought the dead back to life.
Johnson had discovered a new "vitamin" drink called "Celsius" on set, which she drank several doses of a day: "I thought it was a natural fizzy drink with minerals and vitamins. But it was actually a kind of Red Bull!" And what a Red Bull it was.
270 grams of caffeine
While the Austrian energy drink contains "only" 80 milligrams of caffeine per can, "Celcius" is packed with 270 milligrams of caffeine. In the words of the "50 Shades of Gray" beauty: "I thought the vitamins had given me a creative breakthrough. Instead, I basically gave myself a daily caffeine overdose."
Thanks to a costume designer, Johnson learned the truth: "I told him I wasn't feeling so good. Whereupon he said that it was no wonder if I was pulling out so many energy drinks. I was pretty angry with myself and didn't drink another Celcius." However, she still hasn't completely overcome her addiction to the sweet elixir. The 34-year-old joked: "Hey Celcius, if you need an advertising spokeswoman - I'd be your girl!"
