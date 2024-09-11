Vorteilswelt
Foster parents wanted

People who take children into their homes and hearts

Nachrichten
11.09.2024 17:00

New foster carers are constantly being sought in Tyrol. In 2023, a total of 273 children were living in foster families in the province. The child and youth welfare service is therefore organizing an information event on 9 October. The event will take place online.

comment0 Kommentare

They take on one of the most important tasks you can have in life: accompanying a child as they grow up. Foster parents take in a child or several children - into their home and into their hearts - even though they are not their own. For a variety of reasons, many children cannot or can no longer stay with their biological parents and are dependent on people who take them in lovingly.

New homes for 273 children
This affected 273 children in Tyrol in 2023. As new foster carers are constantly being sought, the Tyrolean child and youth welfare service is holding an online information event on 9 October at 5 pm. You can register at ikjh@tirol.gv.at.

In the new family, the children should be able to adjust to lasting and sustainable relationships. In principle, the relationship ends when the foster child reaches the age of majority, but in practice, foster children are usually part of the family for life.

Zitat Icon

Foster carers give children and young people a new home, support and security and help them develop physically, mentally and emotionally.

Tirols Soziallandesrätin Eva Pawlata (SPÖ) (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Landesrätin Eva Pawlata (SPÖ)

Bild: Birbaumer Christof

How do I become a foster carer?
To become a foster carer, you need a positive suitability assessment by the child and youth welfare service. They get a picture of the person in question - they then have to complete a training course, the costs of which are borne by the province of Tyrol.

The child and youth welfare service is in close contact with the foster parents and supports them before, during and after taking in a foster child.

