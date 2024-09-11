"Makes sense"
Ski calendar reform: World Cup races in summer soon?
World Cup races in summer, Zermatt downhill races at the end of the season? The ski calendar could be shaken up in the future if some officials have their way.
The Swiss newspaper "Blick" reports that the South American Andes could make a comeback to the World Cup circuit. In the 1980s, Las Lenas in Argentina hosted a total of four downhill races in August.
According to Blick, several top officials are in favor of races in the southern hemisphere. "We call our format the World Cup, and that's why we should hold World Cup races in as many parts of the world as possible. This is the only way our sport can grow. I have visited various ski resorts in South America in recent weeks. Some of these stations have the potential for World Cup races," Swiss Ski President Urs Lehmann is quoted as saying.
Neureuther: "Would make perfect sense"
Former ski ace Felix Neureuther thinks the idea is a good one. Many teams would be training in Argentina and Chile at this time of year anyway, "so it would make perfect sense if World Cup races were also held in this region," says Marcel Hirscher's buddy.
After the last speed races planned for the start of the season on the Matterhorn were a total flop and none of the eight planned competitions could take place due to the weather, there are plans to try again at the end of the season - on a different slope, which is to be restored by 2027.
