Excuses?! Ralf Rangnick becomes an Austrian

Poor pitch, VAR takes too long

Now Rangnick sometimes sounds different, almost like a typical Austrian. In Ljubljana, the pitch was "a complete catastrophe". The 2-1 draw in Oslo was followed by his smug comment that the VAR had to check for four minutes before discovering Querfeld's heel behind Haaland. Followed by the comment that "extremely important players are missing". Correct in terms of content, of course. Nevertheless, they are excuses - unusual from and for Rangnick.