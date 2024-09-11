Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" column

Excuses?! Ralf Rangnick becomes an Austrian

Nachrichten
11.09.2024 10:21

Two disappointing performances by the ÖFB squad and a team boss looking for excuses. A column by "Krone" editor Rainer Bortenschlager ...

comment0 Kommentare

"I don't think there's anything to congratulate. I'm not at all happy with the result." It was June 10, 2022, when Ralf Rangnick countered during the ORF interview after the 1:1 draw against France in Vienna. And astonished footballing Austria. So that's what makes the German, our (then) new team boss, tick ...

With his obsession, meticulousness and mentality, he infected the whole country, but above all his protégés. Self-confidence was given intravenously, nothing seemed impossible.

Poor pitch, VAR takes too long
Now Rangnick sometimes sounds different, almost like a typical Austrian. In Ljubljana, the pitch was "a complete catastrophe". The 2-1 draw in Oslo was followed by his smug comment that the VAR had to check for four minutes before discovering Querfeld's heel behind Haaland. Followed by the comment that "extremely important players are missing". Correct in terms of content, of course. Nevertheless, they are excuses - unusual from and for Rangnick.

ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

During the EURO, there was no reason to moan about the absence of Alaba, Xaver Schlager and Kalajdzic. The trio won't be back until 2025. Then, when things get serious in the World Cup qualifiers. The Nations League is only the "third most important competition" (in Rangnick's words). But if Austria's players are to embrace it, then the team boss must once again set an example.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Rainer Bortenschlager
Rainer Bortenschlager
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf