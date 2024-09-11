"Krone" column
Excuses?! Ralf Rangnick becomes an Austrian
Two disappointing performances by the ÖFB squad and a team boss looking for excuses. A column by "Krone" editor Rainer Bortenschlager ...
"I don't think there's anything to congratulate. I'm not at all happy with the result." It was June 10, 2022, when Ralf Rangnick countered during the ORF interview after the 1:1 draw against France in Vienna. And astonished footballing Austria. So that's what makes the German, our (then) new team boss, tick ...
With his obsession, meticulousness and mentality, he infected the whole country, but above all his protégés. Self-confidence was given intravenously, nothing seemed impossible.
Poor pitch, VAR takes too long
Now Rangnick sometimes sounds different, almost like a typical Austrian. In Ljubljana, the pitch was "a complete catastrophe". The 2-1 draw in Oslo was followed by his smug comment that the VAR had to check for four minutes before discovering Querfeld's heel behind Haaland. Followed by the comment that "extremely important players are missing". Correct in terms of content, of course. Nevertheless, they are excuses - unusual from and for Rangnick.
During the EURO, there was no reason to moan about the absence of Alaba, Xaver Schlager and Kalajdzic. The trio won't be back until 2025. Then, when things get serious in the World Cup qualifiers. The Nations League is only the "third most important competition" (in Rangnick's words). But if Austria's players are to embrace it, then the team boss must once again set an example.
