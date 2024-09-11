Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Will there be another duel?

Harris challenges Trump to second TV debate

Nachrichten
11.09.2024 08:17

US Vice President Kamala Harris has challenged her Republican opponent Donald Trump to a second debate shortly after the end of the TV duel. "Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is it Donald Trump?" asks her campaign team.

comment0 Kommentare

"Under the spotlights, Americans could see the choice they will face in the fall: Going forward with Kamala Harris or going backward with Trump. That's what they saw tonight and what they should see at a second debate in October," Harris' campaign team announced.

Heated exchange in first debate
Harris and Trump had a heated exchange of blows in their first TV debate in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Before the spectacle, the teams of the two had argued about dates for TV debates and the rules during the duel in Philadelphia.

Standing alone on the debate stage with Trump, without a cheat sheet or other assistance, was a test for the 59-year-old Harris, which she passed. She performed confidently, spoke slowly, formulated clear messages, didn't flounder, didn't let Trump throw her off her stride and launched many verbal attacks without violating rules of decorum.

CNN flash poll sees Harris as the winner
In a flash poll conducted by CNN, 63% of respondents saw her as the winner - compared to just 37% for Trump. The success is important for Harris, as the Republican had clearly won the duel between Trump and Biden. No date has yet been set for a second duel before the presidential election on November 5.

Taylor Swift wants to vote for Harris
US pop star Taylor Swift wants to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris in the US presidential election. Harris is a "talented leader" and stands up for rights and causes that require a "warrior", Swift wrote on Tuesday evening in an Instagram post published shortly after the end of the Vice President's TV debate with former President Donald Trump. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the presidential election," the singer said.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf