Harris challenges Trump to second TV debate

Taylor Swift wants to vote for Harris

US pop star Taylor Swift wants to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris in the US presidential election. Harris is a "talented leader" and stands up for rights and causes that require a "warrior", Swift wrote on Tuesday evening in an Instagram post published shortly after the end of the Vice President's TV debate with former President Donald Trump. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the presidential election," the singer said.