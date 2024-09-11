Will there be another duel?
Harris challenges Trump to second TV debate
US Vice President Kamala Harris has challenged her Republican opponent Donald Trump to a second debate shortly after the end of the TV duel. "Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is it Donald Trump?" asks her campaign team.
"Under the spotlights, Americans could see the choice they will face in the fall: Going forward with Kamala Harris or going backward with Trump. That's what they saw tonight and what they should see at a second debate in October," Harris' campaign team announced.
Heated exchange in first debate
Harris and Trump had a heated exchange of blows in their first TV debate in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Before the spectacle, the teams of the two had argued about dates for TV debates and the rules during the duel in Philadelphia.
Standing alone on the debate stage with Trump, without a cheat sheet or other assistance, was a test for the 59-year-old Harris, which she passed. She performed confidently, spoke slowly, formulated clear messages, didn't flounder, didn't let Trump throw her off her stride and launched many verbal attacks without violating rules of decorum.
CNN flash poll sees Harris as the winner
In a flash poll conducted by CNN, 63% of respondents saw her as the winner - compared to just 37% for Trump. The success is important for Harris, as the Republican had clearly won the duel between Trump and Biden. No date has yet been set for a second duel before the presidential election on November 5.
Taylor Swift wants to vote for Harris
US pop star Taylor Swift wants to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris in the US presidential election. Harris is a "talented leader" and stands up for rights and causes that require a "warrior", Swift wrote on Tuesday evening in an Instagram post published shortly after the end of the Vice President's TV debate with former President Donald Trump. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the presidential election," the singer said.
