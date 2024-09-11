Slump in form at Red Bull
Gerhard Berger: “That has left its mark”
For Gerhard Berger, all the problems behind the scenes are the main reason why Red Bull Racing is no longer performing as it did at the start of the season. "All this hiccup in Team Red Bull over the last six months has obviously left its mark," the Tyrolean told Sky.
Although Max Verstappen is still the strongest driver in the field, "the superior package is no longer a superior package, but perhaps in second or third place, clearly behind McLaren." Berger suspects that the bulls' house has been in disarray for some time - starting with the sex scandal involving team boss Christian Horner - and that one employee after another is leaving the racing team as a result.
"You hear a lot"
Ralf Schumacher can only agree with this, the 49-year-old also says: "This unrest at the beginning of the year certainly contributed to it. But it wasn't just something that happened at the beginning. You hear a lot. There is a lot of talk in the team." The former Formula 1 driver had heard that Horner's management style was "no longer quite so nice" and that some employees were therefore looking to leave.
The most prominent departure from the Bullen stable is Adrian Newey. The star designer will be working for Aston Martin from 2025, and other racing teams have also attracted the interest of Red Bull employees. McLaren boss Zak Brown, for example, recently declared that he had never received so many applications from Red Bull. Is the Bull era coming to an end after three years?
