Worldwide
BMW launches millions recall due to brake problems
BMW has to recall numerous cars worldwide due to problems with the brake system. In addition, vehicles that have already been built cannot be delivered. According to a spokesperson, a total of 1.5 million units are affected.
The so-called Integrated Brake System (IBS) has been causing problems for the Munich-based company for several months. The fault can lead to a failure of the hydraulic brake force assistance, meaning that the brakes have to be applied more forcefully than usual. ABS and ESP can also fail.
The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) launched a supervised recall back in the spring. Various BMW models from the past two years as well as the technically related Alpina XB7 are affected. If necessary, software will be installed in the affected vehicles that can detect a potential failure in advance and issue a warning to the driver. If the IBS is faulty, it will be replaced.
Specifically, this concerns the following models:
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, BMW X1 (U11), BMW X2 (U10), BMW XM (G09), BMW X5 (G05), BMW X5M (F95), BMW X6 (G06), BMW X6M (F96), BMW X7 (G07), BMW 5 Series Sedan (G60), BMW 5 Series Touring (G61), BMW 7 Series Sedan (G70) (G73), Rolls-Royce Spectre (RR25), MINI Cooper (F66 ICE), MINI Cooper (J01 BEV), MINI Countryman (U25).
The expected warranty costs and slump in sales, together with other problems, have prompted the Group to lower its annual targets. At six to seven percent, the profit margin in the car business is likely to be lower than expected. Eight to ten percent had previously been planned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.