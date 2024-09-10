From a small coffee house to an important tourist business

Back then, my mother bought an old wooden hut from the soldiers and built it up in the heart of Seelach," says her son Werner Reichmann. Tilly had inherited the former swamp meadow: "It had always been her dream to open a coffee house." In 1949, the time had finally come: "The wooden hut was bought and paid for in two installments after the season." It was only years later that Café Reichmann was expanded and modernized with the first money earned. Tilly has managed one of the largest catering businesses on Lake Klopein for decades.