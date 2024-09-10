18-year-old charged with double murder

It was a dramatic series of murders that shook Vienna in the summer of 2023 and terrified those with whom life had often not been kind to begin with. Charges are now being brought in the case of the homeless murders against the 18-year-old who - 16 years old at the time - turned himself in months after the murders. He is accused of killing two homeless men with a knife in July and August 2023. The boy is also alleged to have tried to kill a homeless woman.

16-year-old turned himself in at the time

The victims were attacked in their sleep and killed with numerous stab wounds. In December 2023 - after the police had launched an extensive investigation and manhunt - the then 16-year-old turned himself in to the authorities. He confessed to all the charges, citing anger, restlessness and sadness as the motive for the crime.