The next government faces a huge challenge

In all likelihood, it will have to make the hated successor decision. Our "old" Eurofighters from the first series are to remain in the air until 2037. However, the first successors would have to arrive by 2034 at the latest in order to be able to replace them in an orderly fashion. Which in turn presupposes that the purchase agreement is finally signed in 2029 - in other words, in the next election year. Note: finally signed. Which jet it will be, in what configuration and with what armament, the number of units and the training modalities - all this must be decided in the years beforehand, aviation expert Georg Mader calculates in the "Krone" interview.