13 drivers' and twelve constructors' titles

"This is the most exciting news in Aston Martin's history," said team co-owner Lawrence Stroll at a press conference on Tuesday. The racing team of Canadian billionaire Stroll has pulled off a coup. Newey has been working as an engineer in Formula 1 since the 1980s, he was at Williams, McLaren and has been working for Red Bull since 2006. Cars from his pen have won 13 drivers' titles and twelve constructors' championships to date, six of which were Red Bull cars.