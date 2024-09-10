Vorteilswelt
Now it's official

Fixed! Design guru Newey joins Aston Martin

Nachrichten
10.09.2024 12:47

Design genius Adrian Newey will be working for the British Formula 1 racing team Aston Martin in the future. The 65-year-old, who has played a key role in all of Red Bull's successes and titles to date, has been at the center of much speculation for months, with a move to Ferrari in particular repeatedly expected. 

comment0 Kommentare

Newey will join Aston Martin as a shareholder and managing technical partner. He will start on March 1, 2025.

13 drivers' and twelve constructors' titles
"This is the most exciting news in Aston Martin's history," said team co-owner Lawrence Stroll at a press conference on Tuesday. The racing team of Canadian billionaire Stroll has pulled off a coup. Newey has been working as an engineer in Formula 1 since the 1980s, he was at Williams, McLaren and has been working for Red Bull since 2006. Cars from his pen have won 13 drivers' titles and twelve constructors' championships to date, six of which were Red Bull cars.

From Milton Keynes to Silverstone
His departure from the British-Austrian racing team has been clear for some time. Newey said in May that he was looking for a new challenge. He is now moving from Milton Keynes, where Red Bull Racing has its headquarters, just a few kilometers away to Aston Martin's ultra-modern headquarters at the Grand Prix circuit in Silverstone.

Adrian Newey (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Adrian Newey
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"They have all the key pieces in the infrastructure that are needed to shape Aston Martin into a team that can win the world title," said Newey in a statement. He wanted to help "achieve this goal". With Newey's future involvement, Aston Martin is also likely to become much more attractive on the driver market. Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso (43) and Stroll's son Lance (25) currently drive for the team.

