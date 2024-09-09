Your fall in Istria offers action and enjoyment

His majesty the white truffle

Autumn in Istria is all about regional delicacies, especially the white truffle. This precious mushroom, which is found in the dense forests around Motovun, is the centerpiece of numerous events. The "Zigante Truffle Days" on the weekends from October 5 to November 3 offer the perfect opportunity to experience the truffle in all its facets - be it at tastings, truffle hunts or exciting competitions.