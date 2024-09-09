Rangnick: “It’s no use, we’ve lost”

On Erling Haaland's decisive goal: "You can give offside, but you can also give a goal. The VAR then saw Leo Querfeld's heel further back. It's no use, we've lost. Now we have to make sure we win our next home games, then anything is still possible. As a team, we have to be more aggressive against the ball and more determined with the ball. We have to create more. Without blaming it on that: We are missing some very, very important players. At the EURO, we had the gallantry of the underdogs. Norway have absolute world-class players. We have to play like underdogs in games like this too.