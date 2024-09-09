Austria’s Paralympics team given a ceremonial welcome

"Coming home after such a big competition is always something special," said the head of state, addressing the athletes. "You can be proud of your achievements. We have seen your strong nerves, your coolness, your patience. You have given us a gift - you have given us the self-confidence to be able to achieve something. I would like to thank you on behalf of the Republic and personally. Keep up the good work, among the best of the best as Austria's representative in global disabled sport."