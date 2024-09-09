"We can be proud"
Austria’s Paralympics team given a ceremonial welcome
Austria's Paralympics team was given a festive welcome at Vienna's Schwechat Airport on Monday evening on their return from the Paralympic Games in Paris. The three red-white-red medal winners were also part of the ÖPC crew. Handbiker Thomas Frühwirth brought home two silver medals and triathlete Florian Brungraber one silver, javelin thrower Natalja Eder her bronze medal. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen led the group of well-wishers.
"Coming home after such a big competition is always something special," said the head of state, addressing the athletes. "You can be proud of your achievements. We have seen your strong nerves, your coolness, your patience. You have given us a gift - you have given us the self-confidence to be able to achieve something. I would like to thank you on behalf of the Republic and personally. Keep up the good work, among the best of the best as Austria's representative in global disabled sport."
Vice-Chancellor and Sports Minister Werner Kogler (Greens) and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) were present as government representatives, as was Sport Austria President Hans Niessl. ÖPC President Maria Rauch-Kallat and General Secretary Petra Huber said that the most important further goal was to promote inclusion. Frühwirth revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus just two days before his first start. However, his mental strength then helped him to win the medals. "I may have fallen down the well, but I haven't drowned yet," he thought to himself.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
