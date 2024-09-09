Comrades became lifesavers for Floriani

Saving his life was the greatest victory

15 days later, Noska - who has been a volunteer firefighter for 52 years - was allowed to leave the hospital. He probably owes his life to the exemplary reaction of his comrades. To mark the occasion, the Red Cross is once again reminding people what to do in an emergency: call the emergency services and administer first aid yourself. "Doing nothing is the only thing you can do wrong," says the Red Cross.