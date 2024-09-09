Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Scary moments

Comrades became lifesavers for Floriani

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 22:00

Josef Noska, a member of the Kirchschlag fire department for 52 years, suffered a cardiac arrest during a training session. His comrades reacted immediately and saved the 69-year-old's life.

comment0 Kommentare

In the beginning, everything went as usual when the senior group of the Kirchschlag fire department prepared for a competition in summer: the comrades laid a supply line with hoses and rehearsed the fastest possible extinguishing attack. But while clearing the way, firefighter Josef Noska (69) fell.

"Thought Sepp had tripped"
"At first I thought Sepp had tripped. We ran over and noticed that he was no longer breathing and had no pulse," says his comrade Gebhard Gangl, describing the anxious moments. "I started giving chest compressions and my colleagues set the rescue chain in motion." Shortly afterwards, the local doctor and another doctor who happened to be at the sports field next door arrived. The doctors assisted with a defibrillator - which worked and the 69-year-old's heart began to beat again. A rescue helicopter flew him to hospital.

Saving his life was the greatest victory
15 days later, Noska - who has been a volunteer firefighter for 52 years - was allowed to leave the hospital. He probably owes his life to the exemplary reaction of his comrades. To mark the occasion, the Red Cross is once again reminding people what to do in an emergency: call the emergency services and administer first aid yourself. "Doing nothing is the only thing you can do wrong," says the Red Cross.

Symbolic image (Bild: P. Huber (Symbolbild))
Symbolic image
(Bild: P. Huber (Symbolbild))

Incidentally, the fire department canceled its participation in the competition for which the senior group had been training. "We won a much bigger victory because we saved Sepp's life," says Gangl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf