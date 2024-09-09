Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

What happens next?

“Was surreal”: Hamilton experienced an “emotional day”

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 17:18

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he was surprised by his emotions on the day of Andrea Kimi Antonelli's official presentation. It was a surreal situation to see his successor being introduced after all these years at the racing team. But it will not have been the last difficult moment for the Briton. 

comment0 Kommentare

Hamilton has experienced numerous highs and lows with Mercedes since 2013 and collected many titles. But his time with the racing team is coming to an end. After this season, the seven-time world champion will move to Ferrari. In the meantime, his successor in the Mercedes cockpit, "wunderkind" Antonelli, has already been unveiled.

It was an emotional day for the Briton, as he explained afterwards: "I knew that the announcement would be made that morning. But I woke up and it was definitely surreal to have the official confirmation that my cockpit, which I've had for so long, is now being reassigned. It was a pretty emotional morning."

"He's a great guy"
The Brit is well aware that he will have some "difficult days" ahead of him in the coming weeks. "I love my team. We've been through an incredible amount together. That's why every single race will be emotional, because it's the last time we'll be racing together. And the last race in a Mercedes is getting closer and closer. That will certainly be tough," says Hamilton.

Nevertheless, the 39-year-old is pleased with the choice of his successor: "I'm really happy for Kimi and the team. I know he will do a good job. He's a great guy, very talented and has his heart in the right place." But until the time comes for the Italian to take his place, Hamilton wants to celebrate a few last successes at Mercedes.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf