“Was surreal”: Hamilton experienced an “emotional day”
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he was surprised by his emotions on the day of Andrea Kimi Antonelli's official presentation. It was a surreal situation to see his successor being introduced after all these years at the racing team. But it will not have been the last difficult moment for the Briton.
Hamilton has experienced numerous highs and lows with Mercedes since 2013 and collected many titles. But his time with the racing team is coming to an end. After this season, the seven-time world champion will move to Ferrari. In the meantime, his successor in the Mercedes cockpit, "wunderkind" Antonelli, has already been unveiled.
It was an emotional day for the Briton, as he explained afterwards: "I knew that the announcement would be made that morning. But I woke up and it was definitely surreal to have the official confirmation that my cockpit, which I've had for so long, is now being reassigned. It was a pretty emotional morning."
"He's a great guy"
The Brit is well aware that he will have some "difficult days" ahead of him in the coming weeks. "I love my team. We've been through an incredible amount together. That's why every single race will be emotional, because it's the last time we'll be racing together. And the last race in a Mercedes is getting closer and closer. That will certainly be tough," says Hamilton.
Nevertheless, the 39-year-old is pleased with the choice of his successor: "I'm really happy for Kimi and the team. I know he will do a good job. He's a great guy, very talented and has his heart in the right place." But until the time comes for the Italian to take his place, Hamilton wants to celebrate a few last successes at Mercedes.
