Jubilee Hans Kondert
LASK legend wishes for a derby win on his 80th birthday
Hans Kondert turns 80 today! In an interview with the "Krone", the LASK legend, who was once also Vöest coach, talks about Saturday's upcoming local match, Blau-Weiß Linz, legionnaires and the new LASK coach Markus Schopp!
Krone: Mr. Kondert, you had a heart attack almost two years ago. What would you wish for your 80th birthday on Tuesday?
Hans Kondert: To stay healthy. Nothing more.
No derby win on Saturday either?
Yes, of course! I'd like LASK to win. I was at LASK for 21 years, came there as a young player, was a member of the championship-winning team, coached the mini-boys towards the end of my playing career, later coached the club, was amateur coach, sports director and interim coach. The club was a big part of my life. Of course I'd like to win the derby, although Blue & White are doing well.
In what way?
First of all, I would like to emphasize that I deliberately say Blau-Weiß and not Vöest. Even if they identify with it! But FC Blau Weiß is the successor club to Austria Tabak. But I'm still happy that they're at the top.
Why?
Because they do it well, perform well - and show that things can be done differently.
How is that to be understood?
Not by overfilling the squad with a lot of strangers who then don't form a unit. I always had that feeling when I last saw LASK.
But back to the blue and whites: you were also coach at SK Vöest in 1987/88!
The team was fine back then too. Although President Trauner was angry with me about it, I left LASK after four years, but I didn't want to leave Linz. Milo (note: former Vöest sports director Ferdinand Milanovich) told me to come. That's how it was.
And what was it like in the derby? How did it feel for someone like you with black and white blood to play against LASK?
As a coach, you can only ever look at your team. To be honest, there are no feelings.
Speaking of coaches! LASK has a new one!
I can only talk about Markus Schopp from a distance. He did a very good job in Hartberg, has matured immensely and has self-confidence. I think he will be good for LASK. He is also of a certain age and will hopefully be able to face up to the LASK club's powers that be and perhaps re-stock the team with players with whom people can identify more.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
