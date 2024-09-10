LASK legend wishes for a derby win on his 80th birthday

Speaking of coaches! LASK has a new one!

I can only talk about Markus Schopp from a distance. He did a very good job in Hartberg, has matured immensely and has self-confidence. I think he will be good for LASK. He is also of a certain age and will hopefully be able to face up to the LASK club's powers that be and perhaps re-stock the team with players with whom people can identify more.