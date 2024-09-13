Snow Patrol: It’s time for a recalibration

Love is understood

For Lightbody, "The Forest Is The Path" is also a form of identity change set to music. "I now know what love means. How to give love and how to accept it. The earlier version of me couldn't do any of that. Time is just as important for the album as love. That brings us back to the topic of social media - the way we waste time and love is just awful. I've managed to spend ten, maybe 15 minutes a day on social media platforms at the moment. Maybe one day I'll get off it completely." After three decades of music history, Snow Patrol's love of analog music reigns supreme, which will soon be unleashed in the form of live concerts. We still have to wait for an Austrian date, even if a comeback is very likely (the last performance was at Vienna's Gasometer in 2019). "I very much believe in Noel Gallagher's song line," Lightbody laughs at the end, "please don't put your life in the hands of a rock'n'roll band."