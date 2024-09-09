Linz Media Festival
Ars Electronica ends with a record number of visitors
The Ars Electronica media festival also set a record in this super cultural year: more than 112,000 visitors were welcomed to Postcity and many other venues in the Upper Austrian capital of Linz.
"The huge crowds at our events showed what an art festival is all about: creating space, time and an atmosphere where people can talk to and inspire each other," says Veronika Liebl, Managing Director of the Ars Electronica Festival.
Around 1,500 people attended the pre-opening walk and experienced six exhibition openings at six locations, while more than 3,500 people danced at the festival opening on Domplatz.
Ars music events have a broad impact
This year's music nights in the Gleishalle in Postcity were also very well attended, such as the concert with the Filharmonie Brno under its chief conductor Dennis Russell Davies and the Ars Electronica Grand Concert Night with the Cello Octet Amsterdam.
Date for 2025 has been set
"The program was top-class, the weather was beautiful and the atmosphere was great," Gerfried Stocker, Artistic Director of Ars Electronica, sums up with satisfaction. "With more than 112,000 visitors, this festival surpassed all previous ones."
Last but not least: the next Ars Electronica Festival will take place from September 3 to 7, 2025.
