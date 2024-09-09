Ars Electronica ends with a record number of visitors

Date for 2025 has been set

"The program was top-class, the weather was beautiful and the atmosphere was great," Gerfried Stocker, Artistic Director of Ars Electronica, sums up with satisfaction. "With more than 112,000 visitors, this festival surpassed all previous ones."

Last but not least: the next Ars Electronica Festival will take place from September 3 to 7, 2025.