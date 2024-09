Gina-Lisa Lohfink has broken up with her girlfriend

"I'm solo", Gina-Lisa Lohfink admitted in the podcast "Blitzlichtgewitter". The love affair with her girlfriend lasted just a few months. A setback for the 37-year-old, who sadly explained: "You always have to take good care of yourself. I'm always too nice and too warm."

Lohfink too "good-natured" for love?

Lohfink, who made her love affair public with a bikini photo in March and showed herself in love on Instagram in June, did not reveal what exactly went wrong in her relationship with her girlfriend, who goes by the name La Missy.