Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Racer involved in accident

Mourning for biker: “Step on the gas where you are now”

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 11:09

After Wolfgang Gammer's terrible accident, there is enormous consternation in the motorcycle scene. The 43-year-old crashed in the Mühlviertel region on Sunday evening. He and his passenger - his long-time mechanic Michael Reiter - were killed instantly.

comment0 Kommentare

"Step on the gas where you are now" - friends and companions sadly bid farewell to Wolfgang Gammer on social media following his tragic death in an accident. The 43-year-old from Eferding was one of the fastest hill climb racers in Europe in recent years. At the hill climb in Landshaag - the track was only a few kilometers from his home - he remained undefeated from 2015 to 2018. The crowd favorite celebrated his greatest sporting success in 2018 when he won the European Hill Climb Championship title in the Superbike class.

The scene of the accident in Bad Mühllacken (Bild: FF Bad Mühllacken)
The scene of the accident in Bad Mühllacken
(Bild: FF Bad Mühllacken)

Retired at the beginning of the year
At the beginning of the year - shortly after his 43rd birthday - he surprisingly announced his retirement. He wanted to concentrate more on kickboxing and driving a convertible. But life threw a spanner in the works for the man from Eferding. He lost his life on Sunday evening while pursuing his great passion.

Wolfgang Gammer (left) after his 2018 triumph (Bild: Foto Lui/SPORTMEDIAPICS.COM / MANFRED BINDER)
Wolfgang Gammer (left) after his 2018 triumph
(Bild: Foto Lui/SPORTMEDIAPICS.COM / MANFRED BINDER)

Crashed into the crash barrier
Together with his long-time mechanic Michael Reiter (37), he was riding an Aprilia SR 125 along the B 132 towards Feldkirchen. In the municipality of Bad Mühllacken, Gammer lost control of the scooter at the end of a long bend, crashed, skidded along the road and crashed into a crash barrier.

Reiter was also thrown against the crash barrier. Although both men were wearing helmets, all attempts to help them came too late.

Zitat Icon

My favorite person. You have always been and always will be in my heart! Hawara, see you around.

Große Anteilnahme in den sozialen Medien

The grief for the two of them is enormous. "Unbelievable, I wish you a safe journey and have a great time up there, you'll find your way up there," they say on social media. Or: "Mochs gurd Woifi. Thank you for the many great laps together and, above all, the conversations I was able to have with you. Your strengths weren't just partying and racing ... You were much, much more."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Gantner
Christoph Gantner
Philipp Zimmermann
Philipp Zimmermann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf