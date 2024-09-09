Racer involved in accident
Mourning for biker: “Step on the gas where you are now”
After Wolfgang Gammer's terrible accident, there is enormous consternation in the motorcycle scene. The 43-year-old crashed in the Mühlviertel region on Sunday evening. He and his passenger - his long-time mechanic Michael Reiter - were killed instantly.
"Step on the gas where you are now" - friends and companions sadly bid farewell to Wolfgang Gammer on social media following his tragic death in an accident. The 43-year-old from Eferding was one of the fastest hill climb racers in Europe in recent years. At the hill climb in Landshaag - the track was only a few kilometers from his home - he remained undefeated from 2015 to 2018. The crowd favorite celebrated his greatest sporting success in 2018 when he won the European Hill Climb Championship title in the Superbike class.
Retired at the beginning of the year
At the beginning of the year - shortly after his 43rd birthday - he surprisingly announced his retirement. He wanted to concentrate more on kickboxing and driving a convertible. But life threw a spanner in the works for the man from Eferding. He lost his life on Sunday evening while pursuing his great passion.
Crashed into the crash barrier
Together with his long-time mechanic Michael Reiter (37), he was riding an Aprilia SR 125 along the B 132 towards Feldkirchen. In the municipality of Bad Mühllacken, Gammer lost control of the scooter at the end of a long bend, crashed, skidded along the road and crashed into a crash barrier.
Reiter was also thrown against the crash barrier. Although both men were wearing helmets, all attempts to help them came too late.
My favorite person. You have always been and always will be in my heart! Hawara, see you around.
Große Anteilnahme in den sozialen Medien
The grief for the two of them is enormous. "Unbelievable, I wish you a safe journey and have a great time up there, you'll find your way up there," they say on social media. Or: "Mochs gurd Woifi. Thank you for the many great laps together and, above all, the conversations I was able to have with you. Your strengths weren't just partying and racing ... You were much, much more."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.