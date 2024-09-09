"Absurd politics"
VW crisis: German traffic light coalition sees EU as having a duty
In view of the crisis at Volkswagen, high-ranking politicians from Germany's traffic light coalition are calling for more help from Brussels. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen must "quickly present an ambitious industrial strategy that strengthens European competitiveness in international comparison", said SPD leader Lars Klingbeil.
"Europe must be able to keep up with international developments and Ms. von der Leyen must lead the way now," Klingbeil added in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung".
The FDP also believes the EU Commission has a duty. "The reason for this crisis is the absurd European policy that puts countless obstacles in the way of car manufacturers," FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr told the "SZ" newspaper.
The reason for this crisis is the absurd European policy that puts countless obstacles in the way of car manufacturers.
FDP-Fraktionschef Christian Dürr
The state would help VW "best by ensuring that fleet regulation is abolished". After all, this EU requirement leads to "insane bureaucracy", but saves "not one gram of CO2". "We will campaign for this at European level," Dürr announced. "Only with technological openness can we help companies like VW."
VW no longer rules out layoffs
Last Monday, the management of the Volkswagen Group's core brand VW announced a tougher cost-cutting course and no longer ruled out plant closures and compulsory redundancies. VW CEO Oliver Blume cited the difficult situation on the European car market and a deterioration in the competitiveness of the German production sites as the reason.
Critics accuse the VW management of having invested too little and too late in electromobility, leaving it behind the competition in the important sales market of China, for example.
The "Süddeutsche Zeitung" reported that VW Works Council Chairwoman Daniela Cavallo will join the meeting of the SPD Executive Committee digitally on Monday. Her fight against the cutback plans at Germany's largest car manufacturer has met with great interest from the SPD.
