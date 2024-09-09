Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Visitors from all over the country

Where alphorn sounds fill the Carinthian air

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 20:00

For the 14th time, music groups from all over Austria came together on Katschberg with their alphorns. For tourism professionals, the event has become indispensable. 

comment0 Kommentare

Every year, the Katschberg is a fixed meeting point for many alphorn players. This year again. Yesterday, Sunday, a good 40 alphorn and weisenbläser from all over Austria came together on the tourism mountain to make music together with their wooden instruments.

Guests were amazed to hear music being played along the entire Herzerlweg trail, which leads to the Gamskogelhütte.

The event is organized by Alfred Peitler, his wife Christine and his three daughters Anja, Monika and Marlene. The musician makes his own unique alphorns in his home country. "That's why I'm all the more delighted when the musicians come to Carinthia," says the master carver.

The passionate alphorn players Marie (12) and Sophie (10) delighted the guests with their talent. (Bild: Roland Holitzky)
The passionate alphorn players Marie (12) and Sophie (10) delighted the guests with their talent.
(Bild: Roland Holitzky)

Young people also play the alphorn
What the musicians are all pleased about is that young people also enjoy playing the musical instruments. Like the two sisters Sophie (10) and Marie (12) Warmuth from Seeboden. "We've been playing the alphorn for five years," say the musical girls proudly. They learned it from their dad Wolfgang, who is a music teacher.

For tourism professionals, the event has become indispensable: "Alfred Peitler and his family have been organizing this event for years, there has never been a break, even during Corona it could always take place, for which we are very grateful," says hut owner Peter Aschbacher.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Aschbacher
Elisa Aschbacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf