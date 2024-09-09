Visitors from all over the country
Where alphorn sounds fill the Carinthian air
For the 14th time, music groups from all over Austria came together on Katschberg with their alphorns. For tourism professionals, the event has become indispensable.
Every year, the Katschberg is a fixed meeting point for many alphorn players. This year again. Yesterday, Sunday, a good 40 alphorn and weisenbläser from all over Austria came together on the tourism mountain to make music together with their wooden instruments.
Guests were amazed to hear music being played along the entire Herzerlweg trail, which leads to the Gamskogelhütte.
The event is organized by Alfred Peitler, his wife Christine and his three daughters Anja, Monika and Marlene. The musician makes his own unique alphorns in his home country. "That's why I'm all the more delighted when the musicians come to Carinthia," says the master carver.
Young people also play the alphorn
What the musicians are all pleased about is that young people also enjoy playing the musical instruments. Like the two sisters Sophie (10) and Marie (12) Warmuth from Seeboden. "We've been playing the alphorn for five years," say the musical girls proudly. They learned it from their dad Wolfgang, who is a music teacher.
For tourism professionals, the event has become indispensable: "Alfred Peitler and his family have been organizing this event for years, there has never been a break, even during Corona it could always take place, for which we are very grateful," says hut owner Peter Aschbacher.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
