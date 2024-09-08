Crossings sealed off
Hamas attack on Jordanian border: three dead
Three people were killed in an attack at a border crossing between the occupied West Bank and the Kingdom of Jordan on Sunday. An attacker drove a truck from Jordan to the border at the Allenby Bridge, got out and opened fire.
The attacker was shot dead by Israeli security forces, according to the army. The victims also succumbed to their serious gunshot wounds, according to the Magen David Adom rescue service.
Three Israeli workers killed
According to the border authorities, the attack took place in a commercial freight area controlled by Israel, where trucks from Jordan unload their supplies for the West Bank. The dead civilians were three Israeli workers who were shot at close range by the truck driver. It was the first such attack on the border with Jordan since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas explained that the attack was a response to Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip. "We expect many similar actions," said Hamas representative Sami Abu Suhri.
As an immediate measure, the closure of all border crossings to Jordan was ordered. Israel and the kingdom signed a peace treaty in 1994 and maintain close security relations. Dozens of shipments from Jordan cross the border every day - with goods from Jordan and the Gulf states that are transported on to both the West Bank and Israel.
Extremely tense security situation in the West Bank
Palestinians have been carrying out more attacks in Israel and the occupied West Bank for around two years. The situation has worsened significantly since the start of the Gaza War following the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023. On the other hand, radical Jewish settlers are constantly attacking Palestinian villages and terrorizing Palestinian civilians.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
