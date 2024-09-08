These are the construction sites for affordable housing

An end to rent increases is not in sight. The indexation of contracts means that inflation is also having an impact this year. The "rent brake" will limit the increase in guide value and category rents as well as in public housing to five percent in 2024. Last year, Austrians paid an average rent of €625 per apartment including operating costs across all tenancies (old buildings, new builds, subsidized, temporary, permanent). Ten years ago, it was €200 less (see chart below).