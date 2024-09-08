Erling Haaland before mega-deal with Real clause

The ÖFB team boss: "If you look at his statistics, you don't need to say much. Until a few months ago, I would have said that he and Mbappe are the best strikers in the world. At the moment, I think Haaland is the best, but that's also because Kylian isn't in absolute top form." He sees "hardly any weaknesses in Haaland. He is extremely quick and agile for such a tall player and has outstanding leaping ability," Rangnick emphasized.