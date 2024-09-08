Before ÖFB hit
Erling Haaland before mega-deal with Real clause
The future of Norway's super striker Erling Haaland is the subject of speculation ahead of the Nations League clash with Austria. Manchester City are said to have offered him a new mega-contract. This is reported by Spain's "Marca".
Haaland has already scored seven goals in three Premier League games this year. His contract at City actually runs until 2027, but Haaland is set to stay in Manchester beyond that.
That is why his advisor Rafaela Pimenta and the club bosses are said to have already met several times and negotiated a new contract. The 24-year-old former Salzburg player is set to earn around 500,000 euros per week with the new mega-deal.
What's more, Haaland allegedly insists on an exit clause for Real Madrid. The Norwegian wants to have his future in his own hands and be able to react to a possible offer from the Whites. It is not clear from the article how high the exit clause will be.
31 goals in 34 international matches
One thing is certain, however: Haaland has scored 31 goals in 34 international matches, and the Manchester City striker has recently been top scorer twice in the English Premier League. The ÖFB team will have to be on their guard on Monday (20:45). Ralf Rangnick knows that too.
The ÖFB team boss: "If you look at his statistics, you don't need to say much. Until a few months ago, I would have said that he and Mbappe are the best strikers in the world. At the moment, I think Haaland is the best, but that's also because Kylian isn't in absolute top form." He sees "hardly any weaknesses in Haaland. He is extremely quick and agile for such a tall player and has outstanding leaping ability," Rangnick emphasized.
