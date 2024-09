Wiesberger in 22nd place, Schwab in 56th

The Burgenland native played a round of 69 at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on Sunday, recording a total of 277 strokes (3 under par) on the scorecard. After a 68 on the final day, Matthias Schwab from Styria finished on 282 strokes (2 over par) or 56th place. Victory went to the Englishman Matt Wallace (267) in a play-off.