Memorial against war instead of nonsensical monument protection
Florian Kamleitner would like to solve the muddled situation surrounding the renovation of the dilapidated Danube bridge in Mautern. According to the ÖVP deputy mayor from Krems, however, this would require a change in the law: "All Danube bridges should generally be exempt from monument protection!"
Monument protection on the one hand, navigation rights on the other: Building a bridge between the two is difficult, as can be seen from the example of Mautern. As reported, the old crossing here has to be extensively renovated and also raised and widened by several meters before it can be restored to its original visual state. This takes time - and has led to debates about a replacement crossing. After its official end in the summer, this is currently experiencing a second fall.
The ferry solution proposed by FPÖ Transport Minister Udo Landbauer would mean five bad years for everyone!
Florian Kamleitner, ÖVP-Vizebürgermeister in Krems
One bridge is enough!
Florian Kamleitner, ÖVP deputy mayor of the town of Krems, which is severely affected by the construction site, does not want to build a temporary bridge, but a completely new one. "Obviously, the requirements of the Monuments Office are not compatible with valid technical standards", he demands a general exception to the protection status of Danube bridges. Because: "Nowadays, a permanent steel bridge is designed to last 100 years, a period of time that the renovation will not fulfill," says Kamleitner.
He only wants to preserve part of the historic structure and have the rest demolished. In its place, the ÖVP politician wants to erect "a real memorial against the war". After all, the Danube bridge near Mautern was partially blown up by Nazi troops and later rebuilt by Russian occupying forces as a temporary structure.
