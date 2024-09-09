Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New idea for Mautern

Memorial against war instead of nonsensical monument protection

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 06:00

Florian Kamleitner would like to solve the muddled situation surrounding the renovation of the dilapidated Danube bridge in Mautern. According to the ÖVP deputy mayor from Krems, however, this would require a change in the law: "All Danube bridges should generally be exempt from monument protection!"

comment0 Kommentare

Monument protection on the one hand, navigation rights on the other: Building a bridge between the two is difficult, as can be seen from the example of Mautern. As reported, the old crossing here has to be extensively renovated and also raised and widened by several meters before it can be restored to its original visual state. This takes time - and has led to debates about a replacement crossing. After its official end in the summer, this is currently experiencing a second fall.

Zitat Icon

The ferry solution proposed by FPÖ Transport Minister Udo Landbauer would mean five bad years for everyone!

Florian Kamleitner (Bild: ÖVP Krems/Pomassl)

Florian Kamleitner, ÖVP-Vizebürgermeister in Krems

Bild: ÖVP Krems/Pomassl

One bridge is enough!
Florian Kamleitner, ÖVP deputy mayor of the town of Krems, which is severely affected by the construction site, does not want to build a temporary bridge, but a completely new one. "Obviously, the requirements of the Monuments Office are not compatible with valid technical standards", he demands a general exception to the protection status of Danube bridges. Because: "Nowadays, a permanent steel bridge is designed to last 100 years, a period of time that the renovation will not fulfill," says Kamleitner.

He only wants to preserve part of the historic structure and have the rest demolished. In its place, the ÖVP politician wants to erect "a real memorial against the war". After all, the Danube bridge near Mautern was partially blown up by Nazi troops and later rebuilt by Russian occupying forces as a temporary structure.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf