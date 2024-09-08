End of the combustion engine
Collapse feared: Rome demands speed from Brussels
The EU law on phasing out combustion engines by 2035 is to be reviewed by 2026. This is too slow for Italy. Rome is calling for the review to be brought forward to the first half of 2025.
Industry Minister Adolfo Urso plans to present the proposal at a meeting on the automotive industry in Brussels on September 25.
"The next day, I will then present this proposal to the Competitiveness Council, which will also meet in Brussels," explained Urso, who took part in the "Ambrosetti" economic forum in Cernobbio on Lake Como on Sunday, according to media reports.
Italy fears for European car location
The Italian minister argued that it was not possible to wait two years before making a decision on the definitive end of petrol and diesel cars. "It is absolutely necessary to bring forward to 2025 this possible revision of the clause that allows a review of the petrol and diesel ban set for 2035."
He continued: "I think that this should be the first issue that the new European Commission should deal with, because companies and our workers need clarity," said the minister.
The e-car market is currently weakening:
"German car companies, which were considered the best performers, have announced the closure of two plants. Then there are the penalties imposed on companies that do not comply with the modalities and deadlines on the road to electromobility, which are significant. Two years of further uncertainty could bring down the European industrial and automotive system," said the Minister.
Urso called for a "realistic vision" for the European car industry. "The fundamentalist, ideological vision has failed. We must take note of this," argued the minister.
Jobs are on the line
According to trade unions, around 70,000 jobs are at risk in Italy due to the ban on the use of combustion engines in new cars from 2035. The automotive industry in Italy, which is still largely focused on traditional combustion engine technology, directly or indirectly employs more than 270,000 people and generates more than five percent of gross domestic product (GDP), according to the industry association Anfia.
Sales of fully electric cars in Italy fell by 27 percent last year and accounted for just 3.7 percent of total new registrations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.