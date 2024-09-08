Vorteilswelt
End of the combustion engine

Collapse feared: Rome demands speed from Brussels

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 13:09

The EU law on phasing out combustion engines by 2035 is to be reviewed by 2026. This is too slow for Italy. Rome is calling for the review to be brought forward to the first half of 2025. 

comment0 Kommentare

Industry Minister Adolfo Urso plans to present the proposal at a meeting on the automotive industry in Brussels on September 25.

"The next day, I will then present this proposal to the Competitiveness Council, which will also meet in Brussels," explained Urso, who took part in the "Ambrosetti" economic forum in Cernobbio on Lake Como on Sunday, according to media reports.

Italy fears for European car location
The Italian minister argued that it was not possible to wait two years before making a decision on the definitive end of petrol and diesel cars. "It is absolutely necessary to bring forward to 2025 this possible revision of the clause that allows a review of the petrol and diesel ban set for 2035."

He continued: "I think that this should be the first issue that the new European Commission should deal with, because companies and our workers need clarity," said the minister.

The e-car market is currently weakening:

"German car companies, which were considered the best performers, have announced the closure of two plants. Then there are the penalties imposed on companies that do not comply with the modalities and deadlines on the road to electromobility, which are significant. Two years of further uncertainty could bring down the European industrial and automotive system," said the Minister.

Urso called for a "realistic vision" for the European car industry. "The fundamentalist, ideological vision has failed. We must take note of this," argued the minister.

Jobs are on the line
According to trade unions, around 70,000 jobs are at risk in Italy due to the ban on the use of combustion engines in new cars from 2035. The automotive industry in Italy, which is still largely focused on traditional combustion engine technology, directly or indirectly employs more than 270,000 people and generates more than five percent of gross domestic product (GDP), according to the industry association Anfia.

Sales of fully electric cars in Italy fell by 27 percent last year and accounted for just 3.7 percent of total new registrations.

