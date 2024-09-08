Venice eye-catcher
Sienna Miller showed off her naked outfit
The last evening at the Venice Film Festival once again had a lot to offer in terms of fashion. Actress Sienna Miller in particular made sure of this, with her nude dress providing some deep insights. But her colleague Abbey Lee also made an exciting appearance on the Lido.
Finally, the premiere of Kevin Costner's western epic "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2" took place in Venice on Saturday evening. And for her appearance on the red carpet at the Lido, Sienna Miller in particular had chosen a very special eye-catching outfit.
Daring look in Venice
The 42-year-old Brit came in a white lace jumpsuit, which was more or less transparent and over which she had tied a golden Chloe belt. Underneath the daring look, Miller only wore white panties and black over-the-knee boots, but no bra.
Although the actress let her long, blonde hair fall over her chest, she couldn't prevent one or two of her breasts from flashing in the lightning storm. Even her colleague Kevin Costner had to smile.
Incidentally, Miller had plenty of competition from her "Horizon" colleague Abbey Lee, who opted for a truly glamorous look in black for the red carpet.
Costner wants to continue "Horizon"
Meanwhile, Kevin Costner revealed in Venice that he intends to continue his ambitious western project "Horizon". The first part fell short of expectations at the US box office, which is why the release of part two was postponed there.
"I don't know how I'm going to realize part three at the moment, but I'm going to make it," said the 69-year-old in Venice, where he presented the second of the planned four parts.
Costner has been pursuing the "Horizon" project for a long time, but has been unable to find sponsors. Now he has financed it with his own money. The epic is to consist of four parts and be twelve hours long. The film tells the story of the settlement of the American West during the Civil War (1861 to 1865).
"It wasn't an overwhelming success," Costner understated about the three-hour first film, which is currently being shown in Austria. "But I've had a lot of films that have stood the test of time. Anyway, it was a studio decision to release the movie six weeks later, and then it became a studio decision not to release it."
Part 2 to be released in November
Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2, which is currently scheduled for release in Austria on November 7, will once again focus on the white Americans who occupy the Apache territories on their westward journey. While many different narrative threads were opened up in part one, some of them are now brought together. Settlers who were traveling on different routes meet up.
The stories of various protagonists are expanded - such as that of Costner, who plays the taciturn cowboy Hayes Ellison, and that of Sienna Miller. She plays a pioneer named Frances Kittredge, who has followed her husband to the "Horizon Settlement" and has to fend for her children alone after a brutal attack. She receives support from the other settlers - and also from Lieutenant Trent Gephart (Sam Worthington), for whom Frances has special feelings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
