"Ghost households"
ORF has now found 114,000 missing contributors
According to forecasts, the ORF was missing 180,000 so-called "ghost households" that were not yet paying the new household contribution - this also increased the pressure on the public broadcaster to make savings. However, this gap has now been closed significantly.
There was still a lot of excitement at ORF in the spring. Due to incorrect or unassignable reporting data, there was talk of 180,000 so-called "ghost households", which would have left the public broadcaster with a revenue gap of more than 30 million euros. Now, however, the situation on Küniglberg seems to have calmed down somewhat.
Data forensics experts find "ghost households"
There are currently less than 100,000 households missing, of which almost 45,000 are non-contributory. Compared to the targeted financial plan in the ORF budget, only less than 20 million euros in revenue is now expected to be missing.
Active support to improve the overall situation came from data forensics experts. They identified almost 114,000 households liable to pay over the summer months.
First complaints fail in court
In the meantime, the first complaints about the contribution have been rejected in court - not yet legally binding. Citizens complained, for example, that there was no resolution in the ORF law on the amount of the contribution or that they did not consume any ORF programs at all.
Only a few exceptions for contribution
Since the changeover to the ORF contribution, all households have had to pay for public service broadcasting and its services, regardless of reception and reception devices. The amount of the ORF contribution in the ORF Act was then determined on the basis of the Ministry of Finance's calculations.
The contribution was reduced to EUR 15.30 on the basis of the reporting data. Only low-income households are exempt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
