Styrian couple die in car accident

Help came too late for both occupants

The emergency services did everything they could: The fire department freed the couple from the car. The driver was flown by helicopter to the UKH in Linz, where he died. The female passenger died at the scene of the accident.

The B117 was closed for the duration of the operation. Four police patrols, two volunteer fire departments with 30 firefighters, three paramedics and the emergency medical team from the rescue helicopter were at the scene.