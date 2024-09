“We are so grateful”

The local soccer club also launched a fundraising campaign for the two-year-old. This raised an additional 17,000 euros. With this substantial financial injection, the family has already been able to start the US therapy. "A total of 14 hospital stays are planned in the USA," says mom Claudia. The treatment would extend over a period of almost four years. "We'll do it for as long as we can financially. The costs for flights, treatment and the special food are enormous," says Rainer Seitz.