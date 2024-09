The aristocrat and the force of nature play Chopin

Noblesse versus abysmalness

Zając begins by taming the musical tiger with noblesse as a keyboard tamer. Always standing somewhat above things, he makes the Rondo op. 1. jump through hoops artfully. Or moves through a polished Grand duo concertant with the almost chilled cellist Nadja Stiegler. How different Sacharzewska is! Committed less to external form and line than to flatness and bulbous dynamics, the Ballade op. 38 and the four Mazurkas op. 24 vibrate with emotion. Together with Feride Büyükdenktas's voluminous mezzo-soprano (Lieder op. 74), this results in a subtle abyss.