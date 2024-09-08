Fantastic creatures and true aerial acrobats

How the dragonfly got its name: A French researcher in the 16th century discovered that the larvae of the small dragonfly looked like a hammerhead shark. At the time, scientists gave it the Latin name "libella" (= spirit level) because of the shape of its head.

No danger to humans: Despite their considerable size, sometimes signal-like coloration and sting-like structures at the end of their abdomen, dragonflies are completely harmless to humans. They do not sting either. Only the females have "stingers", but these are used for laying eggs in plants and are not used for attacking.

How old is the insect order of dragonflies? The oldest dragonfly fossils to date come from Upper Carboniferous shale deposits and are around 325 million years old. Dragonflies are therefore among the oldest known flying insects.