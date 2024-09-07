Frustration in the ÖFB team: “We’re angry with ourselves”

Looking ahead to the upcoming tasks, Sabitzer still saw room for improvement. "When you play against a deep-lying opponent, you need solutions. That will come our way more often because opponents know our quality," explained the captain. Romano Schmid had a similar view. "We're all a bit annoyed with ourselves that we didn't manage to bring the quality onto the pitch," said the Werder legionnaire. Nicolas Seiwald also mourned the missed victory. "We'll take the point, but we could have done better," said the midfielder.