Lost control

Would-be drifter crashes into a concrete wall

Nachrichten
07.09.2024 07:15

"You're only who if you're across!": This was the motto under which an 18-year-old went about a driving maneuver in Klagenfurt on Friday evening that ended with a broken car and a trip to the hospital instead of cool pictures ...

Smoking tires, ever-increasing centrifugal forces, an elegant balancing act on a knife-edge and then accelerating again - this is probably the plan of an 18-year-old would-be drifter from Klagenfurt. Shortly before midnight, the youngster was driving his car in the Klagenfurt city area.


He wanted to make a dynamic and sporty turn from Ebentaler Straße into St. Peter Straße, but his own inability to do so thwarted his plans. "The turning maneuver was carried out by means of a drift, whereby the vehicle accelerated sharply and the rear end swerved," is the police's matter-of-fact description of the incident.

Crash instead of cool maneuver
The youngster then tried to catch his vehicle again. "He had to steer hard", according to the police. "As a result, he drove off the road to the right at excessive speed." But there was no generous run-off area there - the 18-year-old crashed into a concrete wall and a sliding gate.

While the car and sliding gate were badly damaged, the young man had to be taken to Klagenfurt Hospital by the ambulance service. "Good drivers have mosquitoes on their side windows, bad ones end up in a sliding gate", one could probably mockingly remark, based on a quote from rally legend Walter Röhrl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Justich
Felix Justich
