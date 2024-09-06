Rangnick: “We are always strong when …”

Comments on SLO - AUT
Marko Arnautovic (Austria striker): "It wasn't an easy game, but we knew that. What we lacked was the decisive pass. We had a few situations where if we put the last ball in, we could win the game. You could only see one team that wanted to win, and that was us. But that's soccer, let's move on."
Ralf Rangnick (ÖFB team boss): "It was a game in extremely adverse conditions, the pitch was difficult to play on. The fact that we went behind through a controversial penalty doesn't make it any easier. The reaction was good. In the end, the draw was okay. We had much more of the play in the opponent's half than the other way around. But they are dangerous on the counter-attack. It was an opponent against whom it's not easy to create scoring chances. In the first half, it was also the case that the referee always decided in favor of Slovenia and against us. It was more balanced in the second half. We're always strong when we attack early and put pressure on our opponents. You have to forgive the players for not everything going perfectly today under these circumstances."
Maximilian Wöber (Austria defender): "Many things were good, especially the way we fought back after 20 difficult minutes in which we had problems with our pressing. We completely dominated the remaining 70 minutes, but weren't dangerous and clean enough. It's an away point in Slovenia, but that's no longer the standard we have in Austria."
