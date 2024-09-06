Rangnick: “We are always strong when …”

Ralf Rangnick (ÖFB team boss): "It was a game in extremely adverse conditions, the pitch was difficult to play on. The fact that we went behind through a controversial penalty doesn't make it any easier. The reaction was good. In the end, the draw was okay. We had much more of the play in the opponent's half than the other way around. But they are dangerous on the counter-attack. It was an opponent against whom it's not easy to create scoring chances. In the first half, it was also the case that the referee always decided in favor of Slovenia and against us. It was more balanced in the second half. We're always strong when we attack early and put pressure on our opponents. You have to forgive the players for not everything going perfectly today under these circumstances."