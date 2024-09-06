Seidl double pack! Austria win against Bosnia

Bosnia had the first really good chance

Austria traveled to Bosnia's capital with only small hopes. The ideal scenario for Gregoritsch, who will retire as coach after the European Championships, was a victory. The visitors, who had Samson Baidoo in defense after his departure from the senior team, tried to press hard in the first 20 minutes, with only limited success. Bosnia had the first really good chance, Amar Ibrisimovic shooting just over the bar (18'). Seidl tried his luck with the back of his head shortly afterwards, but the ball just missed the bar (23'). The Austrians, who often tried to score from distance, were unable to carve out a compelling chance in the first half.