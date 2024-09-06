U21 European Championship qualifiers
Seidl double pack! Austria win against Bosnia
Austria's U21 national soccer team has fulfilled its duty and can continue to hope for qualification for the European Championship finals!
Simon Seidl scored for coach Werner Gregoritsch's team in a 2:0 away win at Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday. The 22-year-old from Blau-Weiß Linz scored his first goals in his sixth appearance for the U21 team. Austria thus kept pace with France and leaders Slovenia in the group.
Bosnia had the first really good chance
Austria traveled to Bosnia's capital with only small hopes. The ideal scenario for Gregoritsch, who will retire as coach after the European Championships, was a victory. The visitors, who had Samson Baidoo in defense after his departure from the senior team, tried to press hard in the first 20 minutes, with only limited success. Bosnia had the first really good chance, Amar Ibrisimovic shooting just over the bar (18'). Seidl tried his luck with the back of his head shortly afterwards, but the ball just missed the bar (23'). The Austrians, who often tried to score from distance, were unable to carve out a compelling chance in the first half.
Seidl created space for himself with a turn and finished
Gregoritsch brought on Christoph Lang for Moritz Oswald at half-time and debutant Florian Micheler for Niklas Sattlberger, who had already been yellow-carded. The Tyrolean newcomers from Hoffenheim II quickly got in on the act with a shot on goal, but goalkeeper Luka Damijanovic turned the ball over the bar. However, the sustained period of pressure was to pay off for captain Matthias Braunöder and Co. Thierno Ballo found Oluwaseun Adewumi, a neo-England international, who laid the ball off to Seidl. The attacking midfielder created space for himself with a turn and finished. Five minutes later, Adewumi also did everything right after a counter-attack, but the strong Damijanovic saved his team from the next setback.
However, the game was still to be decided before the end. After a throw-in from Benjamin Böckle, Seidl took off and surprised Bosnia's goalkeeper with his shot into the far corner. Ballo then hit the crossbar. Bosnia were unable to carve out any more real chances.
The result:
Bosnia-Herzegovina - Austria 0:2 (0:0)
Sarajevo, Grbavica Stadium
Goals: S. Seidl (56., 77.)
Yellow cards: Kovac or Estrada, Sattlberger, Ballo, Veratschnig
Line-up Austria: N. Polster - Oswald (46. Lang), Estrada, Baidoo, Böckle - Sattlberger (46. Micheler), Braunöder (86. Omic) - Veratschnig, S. Seidl (93. Reischl), Ballo - Adewumi (74. Grgic)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
